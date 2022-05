Globe Miconazole Nitrate 2% Antifungal Cream GET IT!

Rub this cream into the problem spots and you’ll see the rash be gone in no time. It’s gonna make your life so much easier when you have this in your life.

Get It: Pick up the Globe Miconazole Nitrate 2% Antifungal Cream ($11; was $20) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!