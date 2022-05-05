Help Treat Jock Itch With One of These Products

Lotrimin AF Jock Itch Antifungal Powder Spray GET IT!

If you prefer a spray so you don’t get anything on your hands, then this spray will do the job. It’s quite powerful and you’ll see results in no time.

Get It: Pick up the Lotrimin AF Jock Itch Antifungal Powder Spray ($21; was $24) at Amazon

Check out the Daily Deals over at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!