Lunar New Year Hooded Define Jacket Nulu GET IT!

This is an amazing hoodie. It’s got quite the look to it and it’s so cozy. Durable and mobile, this thing is perfect for a workout or a hangout.

Get It: Pick up the Lunar New Year Hooded Define Jacket Nulu ($128) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!