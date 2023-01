New Year Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 GET IT!

When she just wants to hang out, she can throw this long sleeve on. It’s got the style she can appreciate and the coziness she will love. For downtime or gym time, this is an ideal shirt for the winter wardrobe.

Get It: Pick up the New Year Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 ($78) at lululemon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!