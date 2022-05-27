Help Yourself Get That Summer Body Ready With the HLTH Code Meal Replacement Shake

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Summer is right around the corner and we’re all excited to get back to the beach. But after the long winter, we’re gonna need to do some work to get our beach bodies back. Working out is a big part of that process, but it isn’t all there is. You need to change up your diet, but it can be hard. Even harder when you just aren’t seeing the results you want.

New diets may sound nice but they don’t always work. One way to change things up is to use meal replacement shakes. As is usual with anything, there are plenty out there that don’t measure up. They’ll leave you feeling unsatisfied at the end of the day. But we did some looking and research and found that the HLTH Code Meal Replacement Shake is a real winner.

One of the best things about the HLTH Code Meal Replacement Shake is that it is made to work by the right kind of people. Dr. Ben Bikman to be exact. He’s a professor, metabolic scientist, and author. Working with others in his field, they were looking for a way to help people lose fat mass instead of lean mass. The wrong diet can lead to lean mass loss, which could lead to physical issues.

As Dr. Bikman says, “Both of these masses—fat and lean—constitute our total body weight. Losing or having too little lean mass appears to be at least as unhealthy as too much fat mass. Having too little lean mass not only leads to metabolic issues like increased insulin resistance, but also physical issues, including not having enough strength to stop a fall or get up easily.”

This is where Bikman and his team got the idea to skip the low-calorie route and go for carb intake control. Dr. Bikman says “Of the three macronutrients, carbohydrates are the least necessary for the average adult and the most problematic for those struggling with metabolic problems. The health and weight challenges we’re seeing today are mostly because of that misguided shift in diet.” Each serving of HLTH Code Meal Replacement Shake contains 400 calories. Not a ton, obviously, but enough to help keep you full. That way you won’t go looking for snacks which will end up ruining your whole journey of getting your beach body back.

You won’t just find 400 calories in the HLTH Code Meal Replacement Shake. You’ll also find 25 vitamins and minerals, healthy gut enzymes and probiotics, fiber, and 27 grams of protein. These will all come together to help you have more energy during the day. You’ll also find apple cider vinegar and collagen, which will help your all-around health. And then there are essential fatty acids to help keep the body functioning properly.

Even better is that this clean label meal replacement shake has no GMOs, no artificial sweeteners or added sugar. If you’re on the keto diet, this shake is also on the up and up. The shake is also pretty tasty too, as there are two flavors that are just absolutely dynamite. You can go with Chocolate Macadamia or Creamy Vanilla so chasing that beach bod is as easy as can be. Pick up a bag or two of the HLTH Code Meal Replacement Shake right now before the summer really gets going.

Get It: Pick up the HLTH Code Meal Replacement Shake ($60 a bag) at HLTH Code and check out their special offers.



