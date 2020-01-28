Anyone who works in an office (or at all, really) knows that dreaded 3 p.m. afternoon slump.

When the late afternoon stupor hits, it’s easy to fill up another cup of coffee… but is that the best way to go?

Researchers say that a cup or two of java in the morning has proven health benefits, including liver health, heart health, and boosted short term memory, to name a few.

However, drinking caffeine in the afternoon can mess with sleep patterns, concentration, and stress levels. The effects of coffee can last up to six hours, and according to Daily Mail, drinking one cup of strong coffee in the afternoon can knock an hour off of your sleep.

The next time you’re feeling sleepy in the afternoon, consider reaching for one of these alternatives.