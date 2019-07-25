To reduce post-workout soreness, try fish oil supplements. They contain two omega-3 fatty acids that seem to ease the ache, suggests research from Hosei University in Tokyo.

Participants took 600mg eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and 260mg docosahexaenoic acid (DHA) capsules—available at health food stores— every day for eight weeks. Then they did biceps curls.

The fish oil group reported less stiffness and better range of motion over placebo-takers. Fatty acids likely help heal small muscle tears that resulted from exercise.