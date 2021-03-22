Here’s What Your Body Fat Scale Results Really Mean

Water Weight GET IT!

Water weight is a pretty simple measurement to understand. It’s how much of your current weight is the water you’ve stored up. Which can be helpful for a lot of people since they may seem like their weight isn’t moving, but it can just be because they don’t burn away water weight as quickly as others. Figure out how your body deals with water weight when you pick up this scale.

Get It: Pick up the FITINDEX Bluetooth Body Fat Scale ($24; was $30) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!