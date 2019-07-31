Work was particularly rough, and you’re at the gym to blow off steam. Building up a sweat relieves stress, after all. But the workout is tougher than usual. What gives?

The more fried your brain is, the harder exercise feels, suggests a study in Psychology of Sport and Exercise. Participants completed an intense mental test, then worked out and reported their perceived physical exertion. The more mentally drained they were, the harder the workout seemed.

If you’re feeling mentally wrung out, know you’re in for a tough gym session—or postpone the night exercise and find calm in a yoga class.