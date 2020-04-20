Here’s Why Mental Stamina Is Crucial to Physical Success

Many of us know the importance physical activity—better sleep, weight loss, longevity, elevated mood—these are the only the beginnings of a long and diverse list.

For all that action junkies know about the benefits that being active can bring, however, how many of us practice the other half of the equation?… Mental stamina.

Mental stamina is a combination of regular brain exercise, relaxation and concentration. Stamina is defined as “staying power or enduring strength,” or the ability to use your mental powers to get through whatever life throws at you.

It can be argued that mental stamina and acuity is needed more than anything else to push through that last, hardest part of your workout, when you’re trying to learn a new trick, or the moments leading up to an intense competition.

What isn’t widely acknowledged is that mental stamina is also required in vast amounts to get through a setback, a missed goal, or an injury. The moments when we are down and out are oftentimes when we need a strong mental defense the most; too many of us fall victim to the self-pitying brain pathways that are common after a struggle.

To prepare for the worst, and celebrate the best, experts recommend maintaining self-confidence, using the powers of visualization, managing stress and more to keep mental stamina levels high.

Improving your focus, sharpening your attention span, and changing unhealthy habits and diet are also effective ways of making sure you are prepared for anything and everything.

With fluctuation in political, economical and societal realms, even those of us seemingly untouched may be harboring hidden stress and anxiety, making now a better time than ever to keep mental abilities in tip-top shape.

