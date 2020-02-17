5-Minute Bodyweight AMRAP

It’s possible to burn out your whole body sans equipment. Brathwaite suggests doing this five-minute routine as a warmup or finisher to get your heart rate revved up and target every main muscle group. Set the timer for five minutes and go all out. Each time you do it, try to tackle more rounds.

5 squats

5 froggers or half burpees

5 pushups

5 full burpees

Repeat from the top for as many rounds at possible.

