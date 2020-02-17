Advanced EMOM Workout

EMOM stands for Every Minute On the Minute. It’s a variation of a HIIT workout that requires you to perform an exercise at the start of the minute for a set number of reps. Whatever time you have left after you complete the reps becomes your rest period. For this EMOM from Bell, pick a distance goal for your broad-jump burpees (that means dropping down into your burpee, and when you explode up, you jump forward). He suggests starting with 50 to 80 feet. You’ll alternate that with front-racked squats, with kettlebells or dumbbells. “Combining strength movements and conditioning exercises in the same set is a very advanced way to train,” Bell says. “To truly train high-intensity intervals, it’s imperative that your heart rate elevates, but also comes down—rather than just staying up the whole time.” If you need more time at the end of the 60 seconds, go for a shorter distance or fewer reps so you can go hard when the next minute starts.

Minute 1: Burpee broad jump x 50-80 feet (all odd minutes)

Minute 2: Front squat x 5 @60% max effort (all even minutes)

Total time: 20 minutes

