Beginner Assault Bike HIIT Workout

“My go-to low-impact training tool is the Assault Bike,” says Mike Bell, NASM-CPT, trainer at Performix House in New York City. “Running and jumping require base strength to be able to handle the impact into the ground. The Assault Bike, on the other hand, allows us to train the aerobic system effectively without impact, thus is a good option for beginners.” Just because it’s low impact doesn’t mean it’s not intense, though.

Assault Bike x 20 sec (75–80% max effort)

(75–80% max effort) 40 seconds off

Repeat for 10 minutes. Rest for another 3 minutes. Repeat 1x more.

Total time: 23 minutes

