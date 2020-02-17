Cardio + Dumbbell HIIT Workout

Combine your passion for lifting with a cardio-intense workout. This plan, curated by Brathwaite, involves a light aerobic warmup, followed by challenging dumbbell exercises. While you want to move fast and efficiently, stayed focused on form. Hit every move with precision.

Warmup:

Criss-cross jacks x 30 sec (arms out in front)

(arms out in front) Walkout to pushup x 30 sec (start standing)

(start standing) Bodyweight overhead squat x 30 sec (extend arms overhead)

Workout:

Dumbbell cleans x 10: Hold weights down by sides. Perform a shallow squat, then drive through your feet to clean dumbbells to shoulders.

Dumbbell thrusters x 10 : Hold weights racked on shoulders. Perform a deep squat, then drive through your feet to punch dumbbells overhead.

Dumbbell devil press x 10 : Hold weights down by sides. Lower and place dumbbells on the floor, then jump back to perform a burpee. Jump feet up and drive through heels to stand up as you bring weights straight up overhead.

Burpees x 10

Repeat for 7 rounds

