Cardio + Dumbbell HIIT Workout
Combine your passion for lifting with a cardio-intense workout. This plan, curated by Brathwaite, involves a light aerobic warmup, followed by challenging dumbbell exercises. While you want to move fast and efficiently, stayed focused on form. Hit every move with precision.
Warmup:
- Criss-cross jacks x 30 sec (arms out in front)
- Walkout to pushup x 30 sec (start standing)
- Bodyweight overhead squat x 30 sec (extend arms overhead)
Workout:
- Dumbbell cleans x 10: Hold weights down by sides. Perform a shallow squat, then drive through your feet to clean dumbbells to shoulders.
- Dumbbell thrusters x 10: Hold weights racked on shoulders. Perform a deep squat, then drive through your feet to punch dumbbells overhead.
- Dumbbell devil press x 10: Hold weights down by sides. Lower and place dumbbells on the floor, then jump back to perform a burpee. Jump feet up and drive through heels to stand up as you bring weights straight up overhead.
- Burpees x 10
Repeat for 7 rounds
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top