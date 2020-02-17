Dumbbell HIRT Workout

HIRT stands for high-intensity resistance training, another form of HIIT. For this workout, from Rob Sulaver, founding trainer of Rumble and The Bandana Training Club, you’ll perform all exercises below with a dumbbell.

Dumbbell Squat Press: Rack weights at shoulders. Squat down by sending hips down and back. Drive through feet to stand, as you press the weights straight overhead.

Repeat for 30 sec.

Dumbbell Bentover Row: With feet hip-width apart and a dumbbell in each hand, send hips back, slightly bend knees, and pack shoulders down your back. Hold this position. Row weights up toward ribs, then straighten back down.

Repeat for 30 sec.

Plank Tucks: Start in a high-plank position with hands on dumbbells. Lift hips slightly to drive both knees toward chest, weight transferring to hands. Drive feet back to plank position.

Repeat for 30 seconds.

Do 2 rounds, then rest for 1 minute. Repeat for 3–4 sets or 12–16 minutes.

