Full Met-Con Workout

You’ll tax all three energy systems with this HIIT workout, says Brathwaite. You gain cardio advantages and a strong body when you put them together in one gym session.

Warmup:

  • Shin taps x 30 sec: Start in a plank. Lift hips to down-dog and tap shin with opposite hand.
  • Jumping jacks x 30 sec
  • Walkout to plank 30 sec: From standing, hinge at your hips and place hands on floor. Walk hands out to plank, then alternate shoulder taps. Walk back up to stand.

Strength:

  • Dumbbell goblet squat x 45 sec (one weight held at chest)
  • Dumbbell seated shoulder press 45 sec (two dumbbells pressed overhead from racked position)
  • Kettlebell swings or Romanian kettlebell deadlift 45 sec
    Repeat for 3 rounds

Aerobic:

  • Row x 1,000m

Tabata:

  • Mountain climbers x 20 sec
  • 10-second rest
  • Burpees 20 sec
  • 10-second rest
    Repeat for 4 rounds

