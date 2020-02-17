Full Met-Con Workout

You’ll tax all three energy systems with this HIIT workout, says Brathwaite. You gain cardio advantages and a strong body when you put them together in one gym session.

Warmup:

Shin taps x 30 sec : Start in a plank. Lift hips to down-dog and tap shin with opposite hand.

Jumping jacks x 30 sec

Walkout to plank x 30 sec: From standing, hinge at your hips and place hands on floor. Walk hands out to plank, then alternate shoulder taps. Walk back up to stand.

Strength:

Dumbbell goblet squat x 45 sec (one weight held at chest)

Dumbbell seated shoulder press x 45 sec (two dumbbells pressed overhead from racked position)

Kettlebell swings or Romanian kettlebell deadlift x 45 sec

Repeat for 3 rounds

Aerobic:

Row x 1,000m

Tabata:

Mountain climbers x 20 sec

10-second rest

Burpees x 20 sec

10-second rest

Repeat for 4 rounds

