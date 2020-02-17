Full Met-Con Workout
You’ll tax all three energy systems with this HIIT workout, says Brathwaite. You gain cardio advantages and a strong body when you put them together in one gym session.
Warmup:
- Shin taps x 30 sec: Start in a plank. Lift hips to down-dog and tap shin with opposite hand.
- Jumping jacks x 30 sec
- Walkout to plank x 30 sec: From standing, hinge at your hips and place hands on floor. Walk hands out to plank, then alternate shoulder taps. Walk back up to stand.
Strength:
- Dumbbell goblet squat x 45 sec (one weight held at chest)
- Dumbbell seated shoulder press x 45 sec (two dumbbells pressed overhead from racked position)
- Kettlebell swings or Romanian kettlebell deadlift x 45 sec
Repeat for 3 rounds
Aerobic:
- Row x 1,000m
Tabata:
- Mountain climbers x 20 sec
- 10-second rest
- Burpees x 20 sec
- 10-second rest
Repeat for 4 rounds
