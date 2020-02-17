Intermediate Run HIIT Workout

If you already go to the gym semi-regularly and have a training base, then it’s time to add impact to your HIIT workout, says Bell. You don’t need equipment for this one, but you do need the motivation to go hard. “This will include some change of direction and level changing—two elements that can seriously elevate heart rate,” Bell says.

5–10–15: Run 5 yards, turn back, and run to start. Run 10 yards, turn back, and run to start. Run 15 yards, turn back, and run to start.

Run 5 yards, turn back, and run to start. Run 10 yards, turn back, and run to start. Run 15 yards, turn back, and run to start. High-plank burpees x 5 (no chest drop)

Rest 1 minute

Repeat until desired time (20–30 minutes)

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!