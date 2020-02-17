Kettlebell HIRT Workout

Kettlebells work wonders on getting your heart rate up as you resistance train. This routine, also designed by Sulavar, features single-sided exercises meant to challenge your muscles (from your legs to your core to your arms) and have you breathing heavy.

Unilateral KB High Pulls x 10 (Left Side): Start standing with feet hip-width apart, kettlebell between feet. Squat down to grab kettlebell with left hand. Drive through feet to stand, pulling kettlebell up toward chest, elbow high. Lower back down. After 10 reps, switch sides and repeat for another 10 reps.

Unilateral KB Squat Press x 10 (Left Side): Start standing with feet hip-width apart, one kettlebell racked on left side at chest. Push hips down and back to lower into a deep squat. Drive through feet to stand as you press the kettlebell straight overhead. After 10 reps, switch sides and repeat for another 10 reps.

Rest for 1 minute. Repeat for 5 sets.

