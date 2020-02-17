Kettlebell + Sprint HIIT Workout

Elevate your heart rate in record time with this killer combo—a HIIT workout designed by Rusin. You’ll alternate kettlebell swings with sprints on the treadmill. Aim for increasing the incline of your sprint to a percentage that feels challenging each time. When you’re done with 12 rounds, take 15 minutes for a recovery walk and five minutes for deep breathing.

Kettlebell swings x 10

15-second rest

15-second rest Incline treadmill sprint x 15 seconds

60-second rest

Repeat for 12 rounds

