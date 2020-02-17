Multi-Directional HIIT Core Workout

This workout, designed by John Rusin, D.P.T., C.S.C.S., certified pain-free performance specialist, starts by pumping up your posterior chain. Then, with a three-move circuit, you work anti-rotation, extension, and lateral flexion. “This is great for those looking to get their heart rate up in a systemized manner,” says Rusin, who says you also get a high volume of core stability work. End the workout with a 15-minute loaded incline treadmill walk, then five minutes of deep breathing.

Double-Banded Hip Thrust: Place a looped band around calves and thighs. Rest upper shoulders against a bench. With feet hip-width apart and down on the floor, drive through heels and engage glutes to lift hips up toward ceiling. Lower back down and repeat.

Do as many reps as possible with strong form. Rest 30 seconds. Repeat for 5 rounds.

Half-Kneeling Cable Rotation: Kneeling to the side of a cable machine, right foot forward (left side closest to machine), grab the handle with both hands and straighten arms at shoulder height. Keep lower body stable and rotate torso to the right.

Do 5 reps, then switch sides.

Alternating Dumbbell Dead Bug: Lie on your back with a dumbbell in your right hand—in line with your shoulder. Bring legs into a tabletop position, knees over hips. This is your start position. Keeping arms stable, straighten one leg and lower toward the floor, then return to start. Straighten other leg toward floor, then return to start.

Do 5 reps, then switch sides.

Side Plank: In your side plank, lift and lower hips.

Do 15 reps, then switch sides.

Repeat for 10 rounds. Resting for 60 seconds after each round (no rest between exercises).

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!