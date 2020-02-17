Sled HIIT Workout

“Sometimes the best sessions are the ones that look easy on paper but are devastating in their effectiveness,” Rusin says. That’s the case for this routine in which you’ll definitely feel the burn. Feel free to adjust the equipment, swapping the sled for the treadmill, bike, or elliptical—whatever works best for you. After the hard work, walk it out for 20 minutes. Then take five minutes to breathe deep, cool down, and seal in the benefits.

Sled push x 30 sec

60-sec. rest

Repeat for 10 rounds

