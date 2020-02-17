Treadmill HIIT Workout
“This style of training delivers all the E’s—it’s effective, it’s time-efficient, it’s energizing, and it’ll get some endorphins in your life,” says Sulavar. It’s all about pushing your max effort during those sprints, then using the walks or full-on stops for recovery so you can repeat and go all out again.
- Sprint x 30 sec
- 30-second walk or passive recovery (hop to the side)
- Repeat for 6 rounds
- Sprint x 25 sec
- 35-second walk
- Repeat for 6 rounds
- Sprint x 20 sec
- 40-second walk
- Repeat for 6 rounds
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top