Treadmill HIIT Workout

“This style of training delivers all the E’s—it’s effective, it’s time-efficient, it’s energizing, and it’ll get some endorphins in your life,” says Sulavar. It’s all about pushing your max effort during those sprints, then using the walks or full-on stops for recovery so you can repeat and go all out again.

Sprint x 30 sec

30-second walk or passive recovery (hop to the side)

Repeat for 6 rounds

Sprint x 25 sec

35-second walk

Repeat for 6 rounds

Sprint x 20 sec

40-second walk

Repeat for 6 rounds

