12 HIIT Workouts to Get You in the Best Shape of Your Life

Treadmill HIIT Workout
Treadmill HIIT Workout

“This style of training delivers all the E’s—it’s effective, it’s time-efficient, it’s energizing, and it’ll get some endorphins in your life,” says Sulavar. It’s all about pushing your max effort during those sprints, then using the walks or full-on stops for recovery so you can repeat and go all out again.

  • Sprint x 30 sec
  • 30-second walk or passive recovery (hop to the side)
  • Repeat for 6 rounds
  • Sprint x 25 sec
  • 35-second walk
  • Repeat for 6 rounds
  • Sprint x 20 sec
  • 40-second walk
  • Repeat for 6 rounds

