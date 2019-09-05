hims Is the Lifestyle and Wellness Brand We All Need

As men age, our bodies change. And as our bodies change, we become susceptible to certain maladies. The battle against Father Time wages on, friends, and it sometimes feels like Father Time isn’t a bro at all. In fact, he’s kind of a jerk.

There are plenty of anti-aging treatments and salves for wrinkles. And there are a ton of ways adults can help themselves look and feel younger. But many of these treatments and products are geared toward women. Until now.

Now men can address our anti-aging issues like male-patterned baldness, performance anxiety, premature ejaculation, and erectile dysfunction with products and services—even prescriptions—from hims.

hims is designed by men, for men, to address anti-aging personal issues with grace and discretion. It’s not strictly for aging, although that is a large part of it. hims can help any guy feel better about himself with a variety of products for wellness, appearance, and sexual performance—without a visit to the drug store or the doctor’s office.

For generations, gender roles have forced women to seek ways to look younger, while men were expected to age gracefully, suppress emotions, and not act concerned about, let alone discuss, our feelings. Especially when it came to our appearance. But those days are over.

Today’s man feels comfortable addressing his emotions, talking about his feelings, and dealing with aging. And yes, we totally want anti-aging and personal care products designed to deal with the particular health issues men face. That’s where forhims.com comes in.

Thanks to hims, men now have easier, more affordable access to the prescriptions, products, and medical advice we need. Especially about the things we find it hard to talk about.

Get Prescriptions Without the Hassle

At hims, you can also get access to prescription products that you may not feel comfortable discussing face-to-face with your personal doctor, like medication for herpes, and generic Viagra and Cialis for erectile dysfunction. hims puts you in touch with a local physician in your area who will consult with you via your mobile device, asking the appropriate questions and recommending treatment. If a prescription is required, the doctor can write one up. Then you order the product direct from hims, and it’s sent to you in the mail. Discretely, in plain packaging. Casually, without a visit to the doctor’s office or drug store.

hims gets you the treatment you need, at a great price. And you never have to leave your home.

Of course, hims sells plenty of over-the-counter products too, like wrinkle-fighting creams and lotions, hair gel, anti-aging vitamins and supplements, and acne medication. And there are plenty of products at hims to improve your rest and recovery, and general well-being. But it’s so much more than that.

hims is a one-stop online drug store, where guys can get the treatment we need, at a price that’s fair, and not be worried about sideways glances from strangers or discussing personal issues with people we’re not comfortable with.

We’ve put together a few great products you can get at forhims.com without a prescription. Check it out.