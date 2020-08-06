Hit The Road This Summer With These Hoka One Running Shoes

DISCLAIMER:

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

August is here and the sun is still shining down on us. Lots of summer left for us. Which is good news for those of y’all that like to go out and run. The sun is shining down on you and you can sweat a little easier, making the run that more effective for your workout.

But no matter the season, you need to pad your feet with the right kind of shoes. And the Hoka One One Clifton 6 Running Shoes are here to make sure your feet stay protected. Especially at the price they’re available for now at Zappos.

Going out for a run is gonna do a number on your feet. There’s no way around it, as the entire principal of running is gonna mean a lot of forceful thrusts into the ground with your feet. That kinda sustained shock can lead to some real problems no one wants to deal with.

Not just from impacting your future workouts of any kind, it can just make the days a lot more annoying. But you won’t deal with that thanks to the craft on display with the Hoka One One Clifton 6 Running Shoes.

As with any kind of shoe like it, the Hoka One One Clifton 6 Running Shoes are highly durable pieces of footwear. You can wear them all the time and kick the hell out of them without worry about them falling apart on you in a week’s time.

They are also made with soles that will add a ton of support to your feet so you’ll feel comfortable no matter what you’re doing in them. Not only that, but they will absorb the shock of your run while making it lightweight enough to give you that extra push to go a little harder on your run.

All the support and protection you could need while going for a run is found in the Hoka One One Clifton 6 Running Shoes. Not only that, but they look really good too. So if you need a new pair of shoes for your running routine, then pick them up now at Zappos now while they’re on sale.

Get It: Pick up the Hoka One One Clifton 6 Running Shoes ($105; was $130) at Zappos

