Hit The Trails on This Durable and Sturdy GT Mountain Bike

Looking for new ways to stay in shape? Never a bad time to change things up and live a healthier life. One of the best ways to stay in shape is to go for a bike ride. Work out those legs, improve your cardio with some fresh air, and get out of the house. Who can argue with that? And with the GT Avalanche 1 X 29″ Mountain Bike, you’ll have a great time on the road.

When it comes to having the proper bicycle for a daily routine, you want something that can last. Something that is incredibly durable, that can handle the rigors of being used often. Bikes can take quite a beating. And you want something that has the kinda tires that can handle any terrain. Look no further than the GT Avalanche 1 X 29″ Mountain Bike.

Right off the bat, the GT Avalanche 1 X 29″ Mountain Bike has quite the sizable tires. Wheels that are thick as can be. Which is good, since you will want them to be as thick as possible. They can handle all kinds of terrain, so you can ride around the neighborhood or actually take it onto the trails without worry.

Durability is something you’ll notice once you start riding it. But you will certainly notice it. It’s got a hefty frame that will easily handle your body weight as you zip along down the road. And the brakes are such that you can smoothly stop on a dime if you need to. It’s a bike made to be used.

Having the GT Avalanche 1 X 29″ Mountain Bike in your life will certainly make a bike routine so much easier, whether it’s a new one or a current one that demands to be upgraded. If you think this fits the bill, then head on over to Dick’s Sporting Goods right now and pick one up while the getting is good.

Get It: Pick up the GT Avalanche 1 X 29″ Mountain Bike ($1,100; was $1,350) at Dick’s Sporting Goods

