Holiday Gift Guide: 10 Best CBD Products On The Market To Relax With

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With the holiday season fast approaching it’s probably time you started your seasonal shopping. If you’re looking to give some unique gifts this year, why not consider picking up some CBD goodies?

We’ve rounded up the best CBD products for relaxation available on the market right now that will guarantee the recipient a chilled-out holiday season, so they enter into 2023 refreshed and rejuvenated.

There’s nothing more to say, other than to go shopping!

Best CBD Products To Ring In 2023

These are some of our favorite products to help you ease right into 2023.

Best Overall Relaxing CBD Product: Soul CBD Bath Bombs

Pros:

CBD sourced from organically-grown hemp

100% natural ingredients

Zero THC

Several options available

Extensively third-party tested

Cons:

Not as strong as some other bath bombs

Soul CBD have a variety of bath bombs tailored to different needs including CBD bath bombs for athletic recovery, to promote relaxation, ease period pain, nourish skin, and get you in the mood for love.

The Get Chill bath bomb features a blend of natural ingredients to help wash away the stress of the day. Soothing essential oils, natural uplifting fragrances, and 35 mg of CBD work together to ease the body and calm the mind.

Whether you choose the Get Chill bath bomb or any of the others, you’ll have peace of mind that they contain domestically-grown, organically-farmed hemp and zero THC. Third-party lab-test results confirm the potency and purity of each batch of bath bombs, showing no contamination with pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals, and potentially harmful microbes.

What Customers Say:

Customers say the CBD bath bombs from Soul take their baths to the next level of relaxation, helping them to unwind after a long day. Users find the aromas soothing and many notice softer, smoother skin following their CBD bath. Some even report feeling more supple with reduced pain and better mobility after using the Relief and Period Relief Bath Bombs.

Get It!

Best for Soothing Skin: Plain Jane Body Butter

Pros:

400mg full spectrum CBD per jar

Less than 0.3% THC

Available in three scents

100% natural ingredients

Cons:

Hard to dose per “serving”

Give the gift of silky skin with the CBD Body Butter from Plain Jane. The lightweight lotion sinks into the skin without a greasy residue. Aloe vera, shea butter, and avocado oil nourishes and softens the skin, while full-spectrum CBD helps to soothe aching joints and tense muscles.

The CBD body lotion is available in three pleasing scents – lavender, mango, and rose – without any artificial ingredients, just the best nature has to offer.

All of Plain Jane’s hemp is sourced from small American family farms that grow more than 20 strains to ensure the highest quality products. But, if for whatever reason, you’re not completely satisfied, you’re protected by a money-back guarantee.

What Customers Say:

Customers love the texture and scent of the body lotion, with lavender being a particular favorite among users, thanks to its relaxing aroma. After just a few uses, customers report smoother and softer skin, as well as an improvement in inflammatory skin conditions and an easing of discomfort.

Get It!

Best Product for Sleep: FOCL Night

Pros:

Includes CBD and five botanical sleep aids

THC-free

100% plant-based and organic

Vegan, non-GMO, and cruelty-free

Cons:

Must remember to take 30–60 minutes before bedtime

A good night’s sleep can be one of the most valuable gifts ever and FOCL Night is packed full of plant-based ingredients that can help you drift into a deep and peaceful sleep. The combination of hemp CBD and 5 soothing botanicals is designed to promote a restorative sleep, including organic passion flower, valerian root and ashwaganha.

FOCL promises never to compromise on quality. All of their ingredients are grown in the USA, including hemp, which is organically farmed to guarantee there are no pesticides and herbicides.

Plus, the Sleep Capsules are 100% THC, which gives you peace of mind that there will be no “high” feeling when you’re just trying to get to sleep. You can check the purity and potency of all of FOCL’s products by viewing the independent lab test results on the website.

What Customers Say:

As a sleep supplement, customers rate FOCL Sleep as up there with prescription sleep supplements. The capsules have helped people with a variety of sleep concerns, including getting uninterrupted sleep, a better quality of sleep, and even improving pain so they can get to sleep more easily.

Get It!

Best CBD Vape Product: Secret Nature Disposable Vapes

Pros:

100% organic

Zero additives

Over a dozen flavor and strain options

Authentic cannabis live resin

Third-party lab tested

Cons:

Micro USB used for charging is not included

If you’re looking for a CBD gift for someone who is always on the go, you can’t go wrong with the Disposable Vapes from Secret Nature. With full spectrum CBD, you get an instant hit of relaxation and euphoria without any overwhelming effects. Plus, there are no cutting agents or artificial additives, so you don’t have to worry about inhaling anything bad.

There is a huge variation in the choice of these disposable and rechargeable CBD vape pens. You can choose from three different feeling options — Sativa (uplift), Hybrid (balance) and Indica (relax) — if you have a preference. Plus, there are numerous cannabis strain flavors to choose from, including bellini, mimosa, forbidden fruit, wedding cake and lemon diesel.

What Customers Say:

People using Secret Nature’s Disposable Vapes praise the mellow hit, which is relaxing without any drowsiness or lethargy. Customers report that the vapes calm the mind, take away all the distractions of the day, and are great for winding down in the evening. The varied flavors of the vapes were rated highly by users too.

Get It!

Best CBD Oil for Relaxation: CBDistillery Relief + Relax CBD Oil

Pros:

Broad spectrum CBD

Available in several potencies

Organic and non-GMO hemp

Extensive third-party testing

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

The Relief and Relax CBD Oil from CBDistillery comes in a variety of potencies of broad-spectrum CBD, from 17 mg to 167 mg per ml, making it easy to tailor the dose to your needs. The carrier oil is fractionated coconut oil (MCT), which boosts the bioavailability of CBD for quicker and better results.

The broad spectrum CBD oil provides the combined and synergistic action of other cannabinoids and terpenes. This can trigger the “entourage effect” a phenomenon by which all the therapeutic compounds of the hemp plant work together, boosting the benefits of CBD.

CBDistillery is completely transparent about its manufacturing process, disclosing its source of hemp and providing extensive third-party test results that verify the potency of CBD is as advertised and that the oil is free of impurities and toxins.

What Customers Say:

Customers find the Relief and Relax oil helps them fall asleep much easier at night and perhaps more importantly, helps them stay asleep. The affordable options are also very much appreciated by patrons of CBDistillery.

Get It!

Best Bundle for Relaxation: Cornbread Hemp CBD Relax Bundle

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD

Domestically-grown hemp

Variety of products

No artificial colors or flavors

Cons:

Natural earthy taste of CBD takes some getting used to

For stress relief day and night, the Relax Bundle from Cornbread Hemp features best-selling products that help support your mental health around-the-clock. Focus during the day and unwind at night with:

Whole Flower CBD Oil: Sourced exclusively from certified organic Kentucky hemp flowers, which are rich in cannabinoids and terpenes, and up to 0.3% THC, giving you the maximum benefits of the hemp plant without the “high”.

Distilled Organic CBD Oil: Formulated especially for daytime use the distilled hemp oil contains just enough THC to be effective, while still helping to maintain focus.

Full Spectrum CBD Gummies: Gluten-free, vegan-friendly, certified organic, as well as non-GMO. The gummies are free of gelatin and artificial colors, and better yet, there is no high-fructose corn syrup. Each gummy contains 10mg of CBD and 0.5mg of THC for relief whenever and wherever you need it.

You know exactly what you’re getting with the Relax Bundle from Cornbread Hemp as all products are extensively third-party tested to verify the potency is as advertised and that they aren’t contaminated with heavy metals, solvents, or microbes.

What Customers Say:

The bundle has been great for helping customers stay energized throughout the day, cope with everyday stressors, and relax at night. The berry flavor of the gummies is popular with users and many mention the great value for money.

Get It!

Best CBD Topical Treatment: Koi Naturals Hemp Extract CBD Balm

Pros:

Broad spectrum CBD

Blend of essential oils

USA-grown hemp

All natural ingredients

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

Whether it’s sore muscles, tight joints, or problem skin areas, the topical CBD Balm from Koi CBD can help. The balm melts on contact, absorbing quickly into the skin, and providing quick relief wherever you need it. The refreshing, yet soothing scent lingers on the skin, without being overpowering.

The CBD balm is infused with our premium Koi PRIZM™ broad spectrum CBD and over a dozen other natural oils – including peppermint, rosemary, lemongrass, cinnamon, and ginger – for an immediate soothing sensation and nourished skin.

Koi CBD uses independent, accredited labs to test their USA-grown hemp extracts for potency and purity. Once the CBD has been infused into their products, they are tested several times during the manufacturing process, to ensure quality. The results of testing are readily available on the website.

What Customers Say:

Customers report that the balm acts quickly to ease discomfort, absorbing into the skin without leaving a greasy or sticky residue. Users use the balm for a number of purposes, including massage, targeted pain relief, and as a moisturizer for dry skin.

Get It!

Best Nighttime Blend: Kanibi Sleep CBD and CBN Nighttime Blend

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD

All natural ingredients

100% organic, USA-grown hemp

Specially-formulated sleep blend

Cons:

Contains tree nuts (coconut)

The Sleep CBD oil from Kanabi is enhanced with CBN — a sleep-promoting cannabinoid — and terpenes, to provide the ultimate in sleep support.

The sleep tincture comes in two potencies, 25 mg and 50 mg of CBD per dropper, to control your dosage. The peppermint flavor is derived from natural ingredients and is ideal for adding to your favorite hot drinks or desserts if you’re not keen on taking CBD orally.

Each batch of Kanabi Sleep is double laboratory tested in independent labs to ensure safety and strength, with the test results publicly available. View the results for yourself, and you’re sure to be happy that whatever CBD supplement you choose is free of pesticides and other toxins, both inorganic and organic. If for any reason you’re not satisfied, you can take advantage of Cannabis 100% money-back guarantee.

What Customers Say:

Common benefits customers have experienced when using Kanabi Sleep include better quality and quantity of sleep, reduced anxiety, and finding it much easier to fall asleep.

Get It!

Best Tasting CBD Gummies: Green Roads CBD Relax Bear

Pros:

CBD isolate

Gluten-free

Wide variety of flavors

Independently lab tested

Pharmacist-formulated

Cons:

Some artificial colors and flavors

Need some help decompressing at the end of the day? With 10mg of CBD in each gummy, the Relax Bears from Green Roads have been specially formulated by pharmacists to help promote a feeling of relaxation.

Although some artificial flavors and colors are used, the taste of these CBD gummies is amazing, full of sweet and fruity goodness. There are a variety of flavors, including lemon, orange, blue raspberry, green apple, and cherry – why not mix two together to create your own custom flavor?

While these gummies are not suitable for vegans or vegetarians (they contain gelatin), you can trust in the quality of the products from Green Roads as they are made using domestically-grown hemp and are independently lab-tested for potency and purity.

What Customers Say:

The taste of the CBD gummy bears is a big hit with customers with some likening the flavor to candy. In terms of benefits, users have reported reduced anxiety, improved focus, and a better sense of mental well-being.

Get It!

Best CBD Gummies for Sleep: Charlotte’s Web Sleep CBD Gummies

Pros:

Full spectrum CBD and melatonin

Flavored with fruit and vegetable juice

USA-grown hemp

Third-party tested

Environmentally-friendly CO2 extraction

Cons:

Raspberry flavor may be a little sweet for some

The natural sleep aid, melatonin, full spectrum CBD, and hemp’s naturally occurring phytocannabinoids combine in Charlotte’s Web Sleep Gummies to help support quality sleep and regular sleep cycles. Each serving contains 10mg of CBD and 3mg of melatonin, to help send you off into a deep and restorative sleep.

The gummies are created from organic ingredients and are naturally flavored with raspberry, for a sweet gummy that features the best that nature has to offer.

Charlotte’s Web uses CO2 extraction to harvest CBD from the hemp plant, which is not only environmentally friendly but also guarantees a high yield of quality CBD. Third-party test results are available on the brand’s website which verifies the CBD potency is as advertised and that the gummies are free of heavy metals, microbes, and other impurities.

What Customers Say:

Some customers go as far as to say that these gummies are one of the best sleep aids they’ve found. The all-natural ingredients and the lack of side effects the following day are also big bonuses for Charlotte’s Web customers.

Get It!

What is CBD?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is a therapeutic compound extracted from the flowers and leaves of the hemp plant.

Types of CBD

There are three types of CBD:

CBD isolate: Just CBD and nothing else.

Broad spectrum CBD: Contains CBD, as well as additional cannabinoids and terpenes, which can boost the therapeutic benefits of CBD. Broad-spectrum CBD will also contain a trace amount of THC.

Full spectrum CBD: Contains everything broad-spectrum CBD does, but with more THC, up to the legal limit of 0.3%.

What Is CBD Used For?

CBD has been linked to a number of health and wellness benefits, theorized to be the result of CBD’s effect on the body’s endocannabinoid system, which is responsible for maintaining balance in a number of key bodily functions. Potential benefits of CBD include:

Pain Management: Although scientific research is still in the early stages, CBD has shown promise as an alternative treatment for managing chronic pain. Naturally-occurring CBD binds to endocannabinoid receptors in the brain, which can alter the way you perceive pain. Furthermore, CBD and other compounds found in the hemp plant have anti-inflammatory properties, which can help alleviate muscle and joint pain.

Relieving Anxiety: Recent studies have indicated that CBD may be useful in alleviating the symptoms associated with anxiety disorders, including panic disorder, seasonal affective disorder, and generalized anxiety disorders.

Reducing Seizures: In 2018, the first CBD drug was FDA-approved for the treatment of epilepsy. Epidolex was approved for use in patients as young as two and was shown in studies to reduce the frequency of seizures.

Improvement of Sleep Disorders: Preliminary research suggests that CBD can help with a number of sleep disorders, including excessive daytime sleepiness, insomnia, and REM sleep behavior disorder. CBD has also been associated with improving the quality of sleep.

Other potential uses of CBD include stress management, aiding addiction treatment, neuroprotection, relief from nausea and vomiting, and treatment for inflammatory skin conditions such as dermatitis, acne, and psoriasis.

How to Take CBD

Unless your doctor has recommended a certain dose of CBD, it’s advised you start with a lower potency to make sure you don’t have a negative reaction. Although CBD is typically well tolerated, there is a chance of minor side effects, including nausea, upset stomach, diarrhea, changes in appetite, lethargy, and dry mouth. However, these side effects are usually temporary, tending to disappear with regular use.

A good starting dose is between 10 to 20mg per day and if you don’t see the desired effects, you can increase the dose in 5 mg increments. Don’t take any more CBD if you don’t feel the effects straight away, as depending on the type of CBD you take, it could be anywhere from 20 minutes up to an hour before it kicks in. You can expect the effects of CBD to last between around 2 to 8 hours.

Before starting CBD supplementation, consult with your doctor to make sure it’s suitable for you if you have certain pre-existing conditions. Furthermore, CBD can interact with several over-the-counter supplements and prescription medications.

Furthermore, the FDA advises against those who are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking certain prescription medications, as CBD can affect the action of certain reproductive hormones, particularly estrogen.

FAQs

How do I take CBD?

To improve your chances of getting the maximum benefits from CBD, you should take it on a daily basis. If you do experience any side effects, consider lowering your dose and increasing it gradually.

Will CBD make me high?

No, CBD won’t make you high. CBD doesn’t have an intoxicating effect, it’s THC that produces the psychoactive effects of the hemp plant i.e. the “high”. While broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD contains some THC, the minute amounts are not sufficient enough to cause a high.

Will CBD show up on a drug test?

Typical drug testing doesn’t screen for CBD as it is not an illicit or intoxicating substance. However, with broad-spectrum and full-spectrum CBD products containing a trace amount of THC, theoretically, they could cause a positive drug test. Therefore, if you are subject to regular drug testing, to be safe, stick to products with CBD isolate.

Any of the CBD products on this list would make a great holiday gift for the person in your life that needs to learn how to relax. A few drops of CBD oil under the tongue before bed can aid a peaceful night’s sleep; a CBD gummy a midday can help keep you focused throughout the day; and a CBD bath bomb can help you unwind in the evening.