Home Workout Equipment: 8 Fitness Products For Building Your Home Gym

So you’re ready for a regular workout routine but you don’t really want to join a gym. Lucky for you, setting up a home gym is easier than ever due to the availability of home workout equipment.

Whether you need to shed excess pounds or build muscle, you can get the right gear for your specific goals. However, choosing the best home workout equipment requires some research.

Before buying, you should first look out the space you’re going to transform into your gym, and then think about your budget. This will help you when checking out equipments’ functionality, size, price, quality, materials, features and even customer reviews.

To give you an easier time, we have compiled a list of the best home gym equipment that can fit into any size home gym.

How We Picked Our Winners

Finding your ideal workout equipment is difficult unless you have specific products in mind. Here are the criteria we used to select the above eight home workout gear:

Customer reviews : Past customer remarks give helpful information on the product’s usability, functionality and effectiveness. We read customer reviews on multiple workout tools and selected products with impressive positive remarks.

: Past customer remarks give helpful information on the product’s usability, functionality and effectiveness. We read customer reviews on multiple workout tools and selected products with impressive positive remarks. Material : From the kettlebells to the sandbags, we were keen on the materials of each product for durability. Our selected products are made of high-quality materials, which make them reliable, stable and durable.

: From the kettlebells to the sandbags, we were keen on the materials of each product for durability. Our selected products are made of high-quality materials, which make them reliable, stable and durable. Size: Space in home gyms varies. Our products can fit well in home gyms of all sizes, making them an excellent option for people with small spaces as well as those looking to fill out a larger area.

Our 8 Favorite Home Gym Equipment Items

Here are the eight home gym workout equipment options we chose that can fit in any space.

Best Overall Home Workout Equipment: Grodex Cylinder Bag

Grodex makes a wide range of cylinder bags, including the Grodex 80lb Cylinder. The Grodex 80lb Cylinder is made of first-grade Italian leather and comes with four heavy-duty chains attached firmly to the bag for sturdiness when training. There are built-in shock absorbers at the base, which protect your arms from possible damage during the workout. While the leather body is designed for boxing gloves, the material is very soft, so there is no chance of a hand-arm during training.

Features

The Grodex 80lb Cylinder Bag is made of 100% genuine leather for longevity. It has an overall weight of 80lb, and the top part contains four solid hanging chains. The length and the hitting sections are 48 inches each, so there is even weight distribution during workouts. Grodex fills shredded cotton inside the cylinder, making it entirely comfortable training equipment for beginners and experts.

Pros

Patented hanging systems for evenly distribution of weight

Made with high-quality leather for longevity and aesthetics

Shock absorbing base to improve stability and make workouts more comfortable.

Cons

It doesn’t have the floor standing option.

What customers say

High quality, effectiveness and affordability are the top reviews made by customers. Grodex never disappoints in making high-quality gym equipment, so we are confident the Grodex 80 lb Cylinder Bag will be a worthwhile addition to your home gym.

Get it!

Best Punching Bag: Grodex Cobra Reflex Punching Bag

A reflex bag is a must-have home gym tool if you need to sharpen your boxing accuracy skills. The Grodex Cobra Reflex Punching Bag gives an opponent’s real movement, providing the best competitive atmosphere even when you’re alone in your home gym.

Grodex has made this durable reflex punching bag using a high-grade carbon steel spring for the best possible functionality. It comes with a sturdy, small metal base and suction cups. Underneath the base is a foam base protector for safety and protection just in case you fail to hit the punch. This Cobra Punching Bag is designed for professional boxers and athletes, but anyone can use it because the spring is adjustable.

Features

The Grodex Cobra Reflex Punching Bag consists of a genuine, high-grade leather inflatable bag which is very durable. The design includes a sturdy adjustable spring, with adjustments ranging from 5 inches to 72 inches. The base measurements are 18″ by 18″, and you can fill it with either sand or water. All Grodex Cobra Reflex Punching Bags are black and only vary in weight and height adjustments.

Pros

The wide variation of heights makes the reflex bag ideal for many users

The two super suction cups keep the reflex bag stable during training

The high-quality leather body is excellent for durability and shock absorbing.

Cons

No warranty for the punching ball bladder.

What customers say

The Grodex Cobra Reflex Punching Bag is designed for durability and responsiveness, which tops most customers’ remarks. The reflex bags can withstand great force, so they’re an excellent home gym equipment for competitive athletes.

Get it!

Best Leather Kettlebell: Grodex Kettlebell

The Grodex Kettlebell is the most versatile and effective workout tool for blending mobility, weight loss and strength. This kettlebell is wholly covered by strong leather materials, which not only improves its aesthetic look, but also prevents your hands from slipping during a workout. The anti-slip handle is sturdy and well-connected to the kettlebell body.

Features

The handle is wrapped with high-quality black leather, while the body comes in orange leather. The base has a first black surface which increases the stability of the kettlebell and makes storage easier.

Pros

Leather handles provide a safe and comfortable grip even with sweaty hands

There are multiple weight options

The premium design makes the kettlebell an attractive addition to a home gym.

Cons

The thick leather-covered handle may be hard to grip for people with small hands.

What customers say

Leather is one of the most durable and stylish materials, so many customers love the leather cover. Other clients love the multiple weight options, which make it easier to do different workouts based on your capability.

Get it!

Best for Building Muscles: Grodex Saturn Ring Fitness

A Saturn ring allows you to train everywhere and improve your body control mastery, thanks to its versatility. If your workout goal is to enhance body mobility and muscle strength, the Grodex Saturn Ring is must-have equipment in your home gym. As one of the first-ever inventions by Grodex, this Saturn Ring is designed to meet the unique needs of every workout enthusiast with its functional features. For instance, the ring has multiple workout options targeting your whole body, from your legs to your neck.

Features

The inner part is made of a patent leather body, while the ring is coated with powder. It has a patent pending and boxers which increase the ring’s speed, power and balance.

Pros

The powder metal finish is smooth and stable for comfortability

The leather body is designed to last

It works well for both the lower and upper parts of the body.

Cons

The ring’s maximum holding capacity is 35 lbs, so you may have to buy multiple rings or seek another option for heavier weights.

What customers say

Most customers love the leather and steel body, which provides more stability and longevity than wooden or plastic gymnastic rings. Also, the rings are comfortable and sturdy, making them excellent home workout equipment for beginners and intermediaries.

Get it!

Most Versatile: Onnit Sandbags

Sandbag training has been around since the 1890s. It’s one of the oldest and most versatile pieces of training equipment you can have to work your entire body and engine.

Onnit makes high-quality sandbags with a pretty simple design that gets the job done. The bags have two filler bags inside, which you use to fill in sand up to 30 lbs. Also, the bags come with four sturdy handles, making bag gripping much easier and seamless, whether you’re doing sandbag cleans or tossing one over your shoulder.

You need an Onnit Sandbag if you enjoy weightlifting or your main goal is to build your upper or lower body.

Features

Onnit Sandbags have multiple grips (two at the top and two at the sides) for excellent gripping and weight balance. Side handles support up to 157.3kgs, and the top handles up to 185kgs. Also, there are two dual-fill bags inside, so you can choose to fill both or one depending on the weight you need. The bags are made of a high-quality polyfill material for durability and safety during training sessions.

Pros

Highly versatile making it an ideal sandbag for all fitness levels

Durable construction so no worries of shredding during workouts

It comes with four handles to increase the convenience of using the bag.

Cons

Sand sold separately.

What customers say

Most customers like the durability of the Onnit Sandbag; it doesn’t leak sand at any point, making it valuable home gym workout equipment.

Get it!

Best For Strength Training: Onnit Primal Kettlebells

Onnit is a worldwide industry leader for supplements, though it seems to have more for workout enthusiasts, including the high-quality kettlebells it sells. Onnit applies a premium gravity molding process to the kettle-making process to ensure the final kettlebell products are not only of high quality but also durable and effective.

If your goal is to boost strength and increase muscle endurance, Onnit Primal Kettlebells will be a valuable addition to your home gym. These kettlebells combine muscular endurance and strength to give a fully optimized athlete body, provided that you’re consistent with training. They have a sleek black look, and you can undoubtedly get the best results by utilizing them.

Features

Onnit Kettlebells are made of chip-resistant iron for durability and aesthetics. They all have an enlarged handle for maximum stability during exercise. Initially, Onnit Kettlebells have a smooth finish, but the modern finish is rough, so the chances of the kettlebells sliding when holding are minimal. The kettlebells come in varying weights, from 6 kg to 32 kg.

Pros

It comes in different sizes and dimensions

High-quality construction for durability

Attractive appearance.

Cons

The maximum weight is 70 pounds, so you may need to explore other options if you need heavier weights.

What customers say

Many customers like the stability of this product, which facilitates quicker results. Affordability and effectiveness are also other positive remarks made by customers, so we are confident Onnit Kettlebells are worth it.

Get it!

Best For Mobility: Onnit Wooden Clubs

Clubs are must-have workout tools in your home gym if your goal is to build rotational strength and improve your body mobility. The right set of clubs can help you exercise your arms, upper back, legs, shoulders and arms and enjoy more body flexibility and strength.

These wooden clubs are from 1.5 lbs and perfect for beginners, although they also offer steel clubs that get up to 45 pounds.

Features

Onnit clubs come in wood or heavy-duty steel, which makes weight distribution throughout your body much easier because of the stability of that material. Besides, the heavy-duty steel has a black coat which improves the look and prevents rust and corrosion.

The thin but sleek design of Onnit clubs makes portability easier. Whenever you don’t feel like working out at home, you can carry the clubs in your car to a vacation or any other destination.

Pros

Wide choice of weights

High-quality construction for durability

Effective workouts which facilitate positive results.

Cons

The handles can get slippery if your hands are sweaty.

What customers say

Most clients are amused by the excellent steel materials for Onnit clubs. Others are happy with the ease of usage and effective results, which makes us confident to recommend Onnit clubs as part of your home gym workout equipment.

Get it!

Best For Core Work: Onnit HydroCore Bag

A HydroCore Bag is a valuable addition to your home gym, whether you’re a martial artist or an athlete — you just fill it with water and hit your WOD.

Initially invented by an MMA trainer, HydroCore bags have increasingly become popular thanks to their stability and lightweight nature, which makes moving them from one area to another quite manageable.

As one of the most reputable companies in the workout industry, Onnit never disappoints in making HydroCore bags. The Onnit HydroCore bag is the perfect alternative to the conventional heavy workout bag. You can use it for almost all workouts, from punching, kicking and even striking. The design is seamless, and the vinyl material is durable, so you can stay with this bag for many years. Draining and filling the core is easy because of the padded lid, and the entire bag is comfortable.

Features

It comes with two firm handles attached at the top part of the bag and two strings attached at the ends.

It’s lightweight and needs only 10 pounds of water for a great workout

It’s made of heavy vinyl material and mostly comes in black and white colors. The string handles are black.

Pros

Lightweight for easy movement

Works great for multiple workouts, such as punching, kicking and striking.

Fun to use

Highly versatile so you can use it for different workouts.

Cons

It doesn’t come in many sizes.

What Customers Say

Most clients love the Onnit HydroCore bag’s ability to challenge the body perfectly and improve body balance through swinging. Other clients find the versatile nature of the bag ideal for creating many challenging workouts.

Get it!

Is A Home Gym Better Than A Gym Membership?

Choosing between these two options might be challenging and require an investment when trying to get the best area for at home workouts.

The only cost difference is that for a home gym, you’ll need upfront fees for the setup. For a gym membership, you’ll require a monthly payment that might go up over time (depending on whether or not your gym increases fees).

Here’s a brief look into these two options to help you make an informed decision.

Home gym

A home gym is a valuable investment that belongs to you. It saves you the time of waiting in the public gym — you can work out at any time and design it as you want. On the downside, you may lack motivation since you’re alone. The initial investment of gym equipment and supplies is mandatory as well, but you won’t have any monthly fees to pay once you’re done building it out.

Gym membership

There’s tons of motivation when working with other people with the same goals as you. You don’t get distractions from children like at home, and you might get more access to workout equipment than in a home gym.

On the downside, the gym may get busy, and you might not always get there in time.

Also, if you live in an apartment you only have minimal space and probably no room for bigger items, like racks, where you can lift weights. So your individual goals and the types of training you like to do might be a factor here.

The verdict

Both options are great, so the final decision depends on your specific needs — are you looking for weight lifting but don’t have the room to support that home? A gym membership might be better. However, a home gym is the best if you need a long-lasting investment to rely on, or if you need minimal equipment (or have tons of space!).

Benefits of Having a Home Gym

These are some of the greatest benefits of setting up a gym at home, other than paying for a gym membership.

Better workout discipline

The U.S Department Of Health And Human Services recommends adults spend at least 2 hours and thirty minutes exercising every week. These hours should be spread out over the entire week, nearly 30 minutes daily. Sticking to an exercise routine is hassle-free when you have a home gym. Even if you have a busy working schedule, you can always rush to the gym when you’re at home at any time and enjoy your daily workout.

More Freedom and Privacy

One main reason people visit the gym is to eliminate anxiety or stress. But what’s the point of going to the gym if people will judge you? Nearly 65% of women and 35% of men don’t go to a public gym simply because they fear they’ll be judged. If you think that anxiety may significantly impact the overall gym experience, a home gym can be a great option for you.

You Can Work Out With Your Family

When was the last time you went out for a workout as a family? Children aged 6 to 17 years need at least 60 minutes of activity every day. If you have children and relatives living with you, a home gym is an excellent idea to enjoy great gym moments together. You, however, should ensure your gym has the suitable gym workout essentials ideal for every age.

It’s Convenient

Having a home gym is convenient because you’ll have everything you need to get a good workout in. Whether you like working out in the morning, at night or even on a lunch break, your gym is always just a few steps away.

What Should I Look for When Buying Home Gym Equipment?

Knowing what you need before you visit the stores for your home gym equipment is important. Here are a few considerations to keep in mind before making the final purchase decision.

Your Workout Goals

What do you want your home gym to help you achieve? Is it to build muscle? Increase mobility? Lose weight or just help you stay physically fit? There is unique gear for every workout goal, so understanding your goals will help you choose the best ones for you. If possible, inform your supplier of your goals so that they can help with the choice process.

Your Space

How much space do you have for the home gym equipment? There’s no need to have a cluttered or disorganized home gym simply because you bought the wrong equipment. There are both small and large workout tools ideal for every space. If your home gym space is limited, you can go for kettlebells and the other gym tools which don’t consume much space.

Costs

It’s advisable to have a budget before you start shopping. And when comparing prices, you should check the initial price, the maintenance fee and the product’s quality. Don’t spend your hard-earned money on poor-quality gear because the costs may be higher in the long run.

Ease of Repair

How easily can you repair your equipment if it gets broken or damaged? This is a great question to keep in mind when buying your home gym gear. If possible, you should ensure the equipment you buy has repair accessories and comes with a warranty from the manufacturer.

Ease of Use

The last thing you want is to buy equipment you can’t use. That’s why it’s essential to check the ease of use of a workout tool and test it before use. If possible, confirm that the gear you buy comes with a user manual that indicates the different workouts you can do with it, including illustrations.

The buying process might consume most of your time, but the results are worth it. Don’t buy something you are unsure of.

FAQs

These are some of the most common questions people ask when considering whether or not to invest in a home gym.

What basic equipment do you need for a home gym?

Some basic items you can get to include in your home gym are things like adjustable dumbbells, kettlebells, a yoga mat, a medicine ball, a foam roller and resistance bands.

Some people utilize bigger spaces, like their garage, to include larger items, like a squat rack, weight plates, a treadmill, rowers, bikes or other cardio machines. A few things to keep in mind when buying your home gym essentials include the costs, training goals, durability and the space available.

How much does a home gym cost?

The average cost for a home gym is $2,000. However, you can spend as little as $200 and as much as $3000+ depending on your needs and wants. A few cost determinants for a home gym include the quality of gym equipment, accessories, design elements and the quality of materials. Shipping and delivery may also add to the expenses, mainly if you are shipping the equipment.

Always do intensive research on your preferred gym equipment, compare what different retailers offer and have a budget to avoid overspending. In the end, though, many people find they save money after their initial investment because they aren’t paying monthly or yearly fees to a gym.

Can you build muscle with a home gym?

Your home gym may not have everything you would find in another gym, but yes, you can build muscle with your home gym. You should equip your home gym with a kettlebell, jump rope, resistant band, stability ball and ankle weights for effective muscle gain. In addition, you might need a trainer to offer instruction on the best exercises and help you set a workout plan for achieving your muscle gain goals. You should also maintain discipline and track the progress of your muscle-building journey.

How many exercises can I do in a home gym?

Every home gym is different in terms of spacing and available equipment, so there is no general answer. If your gym is spacious and fully equipped, you can do an unlimited amount of exercises. A fixed gym will most likely affect your movement, meaning you can only do a few exercises. Nevertheless, you can be creative with your workouts to fully maximize your space and achieve your weight lifting goals.

Is a home gym worth it?

Yes, a home gym is a worthy investment if you plan well, buy the right equipment and stick to your workout routine. Since you won’t spend on gym memberships, you’ll get the chance to save more. Besides, you can always invite people to your home gym to make the best of your space.