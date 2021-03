7.4 AT Treadmill GET IT!

When you add this treadmill to your home, you will get an amazing performance out of it each time you hope. Durably made and easy to store away, you can stream any of your workout classes directly to it. With this extra discount, you can’t go wrong.

Get It: Pick up the 7.4 AT Treadmill ($1,499 with discount code MENSJOURNAL100; was $2,399) at Horizon Fitness

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!