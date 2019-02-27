Chris Hemsworth

The Hero: Thor

How He Did It: If you’re playing Thor, the Norse god of thunder, you have to be jacked. Chris Hemsworth has made it look easy over the course of his Marvel film career—and he’ll do it again in Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers: Infinity War, in which he’ll team up with Captain America and Iron Man. To get in superhero-ready shape, the Aussie actor does boxing, barbell curls, heavy-rope workouts, medicine ball and resistance band workouts, legs raises, and cardio workouts.

