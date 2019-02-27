Josh Brolin

The Hero/Villain: Cable in Deadpool 2 and Thanos in the MCU

How He Did It: Josh Brolin plays the ultimate villain in Avengers: Infinity War: Thanos. And, since the part is basically all motion capture, he didn’t necessarily have to bulk up for it. But there were no short cuts in Brolin’s portrayal of Cable for Deadpool 2. A character known for his massive muscles, Brolin jumped into the gym right away doing dumbbell workouts, shoulder exercises, and deadlifts to add mass. If the first official photos of Cable are any indication, he’s doing a damn fine job.

Check out how Brolin’s getting ready to play Cable via his Instagram.

