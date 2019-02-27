Gal Gadot

The Hero: Wonder Woman

How She Did It: Gal Gadot truly kicks ass as Wonder Woman. The actress uses a range of workouts to get ready for the role, including boxing, rope workouts, weight training and much more. Reebok released one of Gadot’s workouts, and it’s pretty intense. Gadot does a core circuit as part of her training along with all the boxing and fight workouts she does and it includes side squats, lunges, planks, skate jumps, and bear crawls—and she does the circuit 3-5 times as part of her training. Gadot is hard at work on Wonder Woman 1984, getting the chance to show off her badass skills once again as Diana.

See the post below at Gadot’s Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram My favorite kind of training🥊 Happy Friday ✌️

