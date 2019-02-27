Zachary Levi

The Hero: Shazam

How He Did It: In the film Shazam!, all Billy Batson needs to do to transform into the hero is shout the word ‘Shazam!’ But for actor Zachary Levi, he had to do some real-life training to get the body he needed to play the all-powerful hero. As part of his April 2019 cover story for Men’s Journal, Levi detailed the work he did to become Shazam.

Levi teamed up with trainer Grant Roberts for the film, transforming himself into a ripped hero with workouts at Granite Gym in Los Angeles. Levi did lifting six days a week, including some two-a-day sessions, which Roberts called “beyond-failure training.” Along with lifting and fight training, Levi also overhauled his diet, eating a strict program of foods and consuming 3,000-4,000 calories each day. That was broken down to 35 percent protein, 55 percent fat, and 10 percent carbs, with a tablespoon of fish oil, helping him build the frame he needed for the role.

