How Alexis Ohanian Keeps His Health and Fitness in Check on the Road

Alexis Ohanian, co-founder of Reddit and Initialized Capital, is forever on the road. Here’s what keeps him going. — As told to Marjorie Korn

The week started in Buenos Aires. Then I flew to Mexico City. Now I’m home in Miami. Last year, I did 550 flight hours for Initialized Capital, which I co-founded. So I’m thoughtful about what I pack—like a TRX to get a quick pump in before meetings. It makes me feel alive and helps with jet lag.

Chain Reaction

I try not to be away for more than a week at a time—longer for Grand Slams and tournaments. The mornings my wife, Serena [Williams], and I are together, she’ll go train, and I’ll hit the gym with my trainer. I do whatever he tells me to do—strength training, weights, and old-school medicine ball work. I like to incorporate big, heavy chains into those workouts. I find excuses to wear them during exercises. As far as tennis, I’ve never played in my life, and I don’t really plan to pick up that sport unless my daughter, Olympia, wants to learn. Then I’ll play with her.

Black Coffee and Clean Living

I love intermittent fasting. It’s easy for me because I love black coffee; that’s all the breakfast I need. On weekends, I cheat. Family breakfast is more important. And I’m 90 percent plant-based. I saw the documentary Game Changers before Olympia was born. It made a compelling case for a plant-based diet. At 34, I drink less than I did in my 20s. In business, it’s easy to drink every night. Now when I drink, I make it count. As far as my overall health, I’d give myself a B+—room for growth, but the trend is in the right direction.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!