Sometimes finding modern-day solutions to age-old problems requires innovation. Sometimes it demands cutting-edge science. And sometimes it requires stripping everything back and looking to nature for answers. When it came to creating a product to help consumers finesse their holistic health and wellness—a matter of finding routines and regimens that instill synchronicity and harmony—Athletic Greens sought solutions from all of these approaches…and a few dozen podcast ad placements. If you consume media, it’s practically impossible for your eyes or ears to miss an advertisement for the brand’s pinnacle product, AG1, an all-in-one foundational supplement.

Of course, it’s impossible to talk about optimizing global health without recognizing the discrepancy of access. Supplements can’t be at the core of foundational nutrition for the masses because of socioeconomic barriers. In the same way you can’t out-run or out-train a poor diet, you can only buy your way to “good health” to a certain extent. And yet it’s a booming industry.

In January 2022, Athletic Greens garnered $115M in new funding to grow its subscriber base and rank as a major player in the industry, according to Business Wire. That investment is at a valuation that exceeds $1 billion dollars. (Oh, and that global health and wellness market? It’s approaching $7 trillion.)

For those who can afford to close nutritional gaps in their health, supplements are sometimes the answer. And AG1 is an appealing one.

“What makes AG1 powder unique is the density and variety of vitamins, minerals, and whole-food-sourced nutrients,” says Jordan Mazur, M.S., R.D., coordinator of nutrition and team sports dietitian for the San Francisco 49ers. “They claim to provide 75 different nutrients—no GMOs, artificial colors and flavors, or preservatives—in a single scoop of powder. Most greens powders don’t even come close to that.”