This article was produced in partnership with Nurtec ODT

About 20 minutes before Dolvett Quince—lead trainer on “The Biggest Loser”—was to deliver a speech at a conference, intense, throbbing pain started to clobber his cranium: the beginning of a migraine. Quince was able to postpone his motivational talk for about an hour as he waited for the pain to subside. But Quince says it was a frustrating moment as the disease had, yet again, interfered with his job. It’s a prime example of how people with migraine are often forced to make tradeoffs in their careers and personal lives in order to manage the disease.

For Quince, who started getting migraine attacks when he was 17, the pain is debilitating, oftentimes a razor-like piercing behind one eye. When migraine attacks have come on in the past, he’s had to abruptly stop training sessions with clients (he most recently got Dr. Dre in shape for Super Bowl LVI’s halftime performance and is currently training actor Don Cheadle). The disease has also affected his personal life: When his son Isiah was younger, Quince says he felt guilty when he told him they needed to wait a couple hours to shoot hoops or had to delay fun plans to cater to his attack.

Over the years, Quince tried over-the-counter treatments and “tricks” like putting a cold, damp towel on his forehead, but it all just masked the symptoms. He got to the point where he didn’t want to just “fight through the pain” anymore, especially as the frequency of his migraine attacks had increased up to twice a week.

So, about a year ago, Quince started taking Nurtec® ODT (rimegepant), which brings him pain relief within an hour. Quince says he isn’t able to think clearly during migraine attacks, so the orally dissolving tablet that Nurtec ODT comes in is especially easy to use, and it’s something he keeps in his workout bag as a tool to help him get back to his day that could otherwise be derailed by migraine.

Quince believes it’s important for him to share his story as the disease affects nearly 40 million Americans. He also wants to get the message out that migraine is a disease that doesn’t just affect women, although it’s two-to-three times more prevalent in women than men.

“Men suffer from migraine, too,” he says. “I’m not the only guy in the world who gets it.”

Quince—who’s also a New York Times best-selling author and has a podcast “Workout The Doubt”—has several fitness philosophies that he shares with clients and subscribes to himself. He believes the best workout plans have variation, which means you may lift weights on Fridays, but on Wednesdays you do yoga and Thursdays you go for a bike ride. That way you reduce your risk of overuse injuries, and also get more full-body workouts.

His favorite mantra? “How you do anything is how you do everything,” Quince says. “So if you approach the little things with care and love, it teaches you to approach the big things the same way.” He also believes “there’s more weight in the mind than there is in the body.” When you start to change the way you think about yourself and when you love yourself, you’ll start to see physical benefits.

One of the more recent mindsets he’s adopted is the idea that it’s not OK to suffer and fight through pain. This was a shift that led him to start taking prescription medicine for migraine. He realized he couldn’t motivate others if he was experiencing debilitating pain.

“I think there’s both an arrogance and an ignorance toward pain in my field, and a lot of trainers and athletes are like, ‘I’m accustomed to pain. I’m accustomed to powering through soreness,’ ” Quince says. “But I think the smart thing to do is not get so accustomed to pain that you get into the habit of ignoring it, but you pay attention to those cues.”

Indication NURTEC ODT orally disintegrating tablets is a prescription medicine that is used to treat migraine in adults. It is for the acute treatment of migraine attacks with or without aura and the preventive treatment of episodic migraine. It is not known if NURTEC ODT is safe and effective in children. Important Safety Information Do not take NURTEC ODT if you are allergic to NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) or any of its ingredients. Before you take NURTEC ODT, tell your healthcare provider (HCP) about all your medical conditions, including if you: have liver problems,

have kidney problems,

are pregnant or plan to become pregnant,

are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Tell your HCP about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Nurtec ODT may cause serious side effects like allergic reactions, including trouble breathing and rash. This can happen days after you take Nurtec ODT. Call your HCP or get emergency help right away if you have swelling of the face, mouth, tongue, or throat, or experience trouble breathing. This occurred in less than 1% of patients treated with Nurtec ODT. The most common side effects of Nurtec ODT were nausea (2.7%) and stomach pain/indigestion (2.4%). These are not the only possible side effects of Nurtec ODT. Tell your HCP if you have any side effects. You are encouraged to report side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA. Visit fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088. Report side effects to Biohaven at 1-833- 4Nurtec. See full Prescribing Information and Patient Information. US-RIMODT-2200538 05/18/2022

