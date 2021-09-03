How Delta 8 Can Help With Sleep, Stress, And More

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

You’ve been asked the same questions for years: Why are you so stressed? Are you getting enough sleep? How’s work going? Sometimes, you’ll be smooth sailing and feel on your A-game, while other times, you’re experiencing symptoms of stress and exhaustion, leading to low productivity.

So, what can you do to improve your work habits, get a good night’s sleep, and lower your stress levels?

Vida Optima is a THC and CBD company on a mission to create products that, finally, provide working individuals with the stress relief and sleep cycle balance they need.

This San Diego-based brand is dropping all the knowledge on why you need to lower your stress, how sleep is involved, and what Delta 8 can do to help!

Check out why Vida Optima’s Delta-8 products can help with sleep, stress, and more.

Delta-8 Is The Working Man’s Best Bud

First, you may be wondering, “What is Delta-8, and how can it help me?”

Delta-8 THC is a hemp-derived compound from approximately .01% of the hemp plant. Its effects are more mellow than Delta-9 THC, which is most commonly consumed, and it’s legal to purchase in almost every US state online or in stores.

The elevated effects of Delta-8 can help many individuals with stressful work schedules by enhancing their mood, increasing their appetite, and helping balance their sleeping patterns.

Delta-8 has incredible therapeutic potential, and it’s in high demand because it’s different from Delta-9-THC.

When you think about THC, you’re most likely referring to Delta-9, the technical name for abundant THC cannabinoid found in the marijuana plant—it’s what gets you “stoned.” This level of psychoactive effect can be great, but that’s not always what you want when you get home from a long day at work but still want to be functional. More often than not, you just want to relax without worrying about feeling too “stoned” or even having a mini-anxiety attack from your THC experience.

That’s where Delta-8 comes in. Delta-8 is less likely to give you that stoned sensation and more likely to deliver an elevated feeling without bringing paranoia or anxiety to your life. For the working man, Delta-8 is the calm THC that you’ve been wanting.

Say “goodbye” to the stressful nights of tossing and turning and those inevitable work-related nightmares, and say “hello” to Delta-8, your new best bud.

Visit Vida Optima’s website for an entirely new THC experience—you can feel the Delta-8 difference.

Get To Sleep And Stay Asleep, Without The Groggy Morning-Afters

From gummies to edibles to traditional flower, Vida Optima creates Delta-8 products for every way you’ll want to consume it.

So, which products from Vida Optima help with sleep?

Let’s start with the Elev8 Delta-8 THC Gummies. This Vida Optima product is their highest-rated and most popular gummy to date.

These delicious vegan gummies are potent, hemp-derived, and Delta-9-free. The hemp in Vida Optima’s Elev8 Delta-8 THC Gummies is USDA-certified and grown in high-quality soil for toxin-free THC.

These gummies are non-sedating with a total body calm. The Elev8 Delta-8 THC Gummies are all about de-stressing, but that doesn’t mean you’re going to be knocked out tomorrow morning.

These Vida Optima gummies are a powerful boost for your mind and body, creating complete mental elevation and total relaxation without that sleepy knocked-out sensation.

Vida Optima’s dreamy products can help you get to sleep and stay asleep while letting you wake up on time. These gummies last for four hours or more, so you can catch some Zs without worrying about catching your morning train.

If you’re looking for a good night’s sleep without the groggy morning-afters, these Delta-8 THC gummies are perfect for your sleeping life and your waking life.

Wind Down With These Dreamy Vegan Gummies, And Give Yourself The Chance To Dream

You may usually get an OK night’s sleep before work, but don’t you really want a great night’s sleep?

Poor sleep can lead to stress—and vice versa. If you want to focus at work and combat stress in the process, the Vida Optima Dream CBD and CBN Gummies and Tincture are the best sleep and dream products for the job.

The Dream CBD and CBN Sleep Gummies are ideal for relaxation, enhanced sleep, and wellness support. With their terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids alongside vitamins B12 and D3, Vida Optima makes these gummies for winding down as well as total system balance.

Made of 100% vegan and natural ingredients, you can thank CBD and CBN for this product’s success. Both CBD and CBN are non-psychotropic. While CBD is more for bodily and biological functions, CBN helps induce sleep and relax the mind.

The CBN and CBD Sleep Tincture is a full-spectrum tincture that helps with a total mind and body boost. This oil is made with rapid absorption in mind, is great for overnight use, and is a perfect addition to meals like smoothies and fruit bowls. This tincture helps with relaxation, sleep, and physical relief from soreness and aching.

Both the sleep tincture and the sleep gummies are productive for healthy sleeping habits and a sound sleep cycle, giving you the chance to dream.

Browse through Vida Optima’s delicious and dreamy gummies today!

Taste The Chill Before You Feel It With US-Grown, High-Quality Delta-8 Candies

You need the Delta-8 Mixed Fruit Candies and the Full Spectrum CBD and Vitamin Gummies for that anxiety-reducing, end-of-the-day wind-down.

These Delta-8 Mixed Fruit Candies are the epitome of chill. With their Delta-8 US-grown ingredients and their refreshing flavor, you can taste the chill before you can feel it. The Delta-8 interaction will help your mind and body by promoting total system balance, improvement in biological functions, and stress-relieving stability.

These candies quickly absorb right into your mouth, helping you feel their effects faster. Try their watermelon, apple, raspberry, and tangerine flavors, and get that smooth-sailing feeling. We all get stressed, but we don’t like getting stressed. That’s why Vida Optima is here to help.

Meanwhile, the Full-Spectrum CBD and Vitamin Gummies are Vida Optima’s in-house classics. With 25mg of full-spectrum CBD extract per gummy, this line of Vida Optima Gummies offers health benefits from one-time use alongside consistent benefits with continual use. After extensive testing and research to make the best gummies on the market, the Vida Optima team is proud of their US-made CBD gummies.

Vida Optima enriches these vegan and gluten-free gummies with vitamins B12 and D3, which help keep your nerves and cells healthy, keep your immune system functions in check, and help prevent disease. The Full-Spectrum CBD and Vitamin Gummies are delicious, safe, and help lower stress.

Their CBG Mood Tincture Brings Elevated Clarity To Your Work Day

The Clarity collection by Vida Optima keeps your stress low, keeps you focused at work, and keeps you attentive throughout the day. The Clarity CBG Mood Tincture is a therapeutic CBG option to boost your day-to-day functions.

The Clarity CBG Mood Tincture is a tincture that relieves stress, provides mental clarity during the workday, and helps with your overall mind and body health. Your cognitive functions will improve, your stress levels will reduce, and your physical pain levels will lower to help you focus at work and put your best foot forward.

What is CBG, anyway? It’s basically a cannabinoid that interacts directly with your brain’s CB1 and CB2 receptors for therapeutic healing, cognitive and mental stabilization, and an overall positive influence on your mood.

Buy Vida Optima’s CBG Mood Tincture to bring elevated clarity to your day, productively power through your day, and seriously impress your boss.

You Can’t Stop Time, But You Can Slow It Down With This Euphoric Stress-Relieving Caramel

Now you know Vida Optima’s products can bring you clarity and relaxation, but are you ready to tap into that next level of lift off? For a stronger after-work wind down, the Vida Optima Delta-8 THC 50mg Caramels are just the thing.

The 50mg tier is the highest tier in the Elev8 Collection, sending you on a lift to maximum elevation. These caramels relax your mind and body, just like their other Delta-8 products, but with a higher dose. Vida Optima created these creamy treats to be more potent, so you can take the edge off from your 9-to-5 and enjoy the rest of your night.

The Delta-8 THC 50mg Caramels are fast-absorbing and can leave you feeling euphoric without an anxiety high. These delicious morsels, which are also offered in a 10mg dosage, are good for sleep and overall stress relief.

Vida Optima’s Delta-8 Caramels offer a slowed sense of time that simultaneously relaxes and stimulates the mind while providing a body-focused sensation. While you may want to indulge in eating the whole bag, start with just one, as these 50mg morsels are potent as they are delicious.

