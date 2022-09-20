How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Breakfast 2 – Eggs
If you’re tired of plain eggs, Zuckerbrot recommends mixing it up with some cheese, veggies, and whole wheat toast. The combination of foods helps get you to just over 30 grams of body-fueling protein.
Try it: 1 whole egg (6g protein) plus 4 egg whites (14 g protein) scrambled with 1/4 cup shredded part-skim mozzarella cheese (7g protein) spinach, tomatoes, and onions and slice of whole wheat toast (4g protein) = 31g protein
