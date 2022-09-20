Health & Fitness

How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Strawberry smoothie
24
4 / 24

Breakfast 4 – Protein Smoothie

Depending on how you mix it, smoothies can either be a massive sugar and calorie bomb, or an incredibly nutrient-dense hit to your system. The protein powder and almond butter up the protein count significantly, while the unsweetened almond milk provides a low-sugar, low-calorie base.

Try it: Smoothie prepared with 1 scoop protein powder (20g protein), ½ cup strawberries, 1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk (1g protein), and 2 tablespoons of almond butter (7g protein) = 28g protein

