How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Breakfast 4 – Protein Smoothie
Depending on how you mix it, smoothies can either be a massive sugar and calorie bomb, or an incredibly nutrient-dense hit to your system. The protein powder and almond butter up the protein count significantly, while the unsweetened almond milk provides a low-sugar, low-calorie base.
Try it: Smoothie prepared with 1 scoop protein powder (20g protein), ½ cup strawberries, 1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk (1g protein), and 2 tablespoons of almond butter (7g protein) = 28g protein
