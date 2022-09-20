How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Breakfast 5 – Cottage Cheese
Whether you’re looking for a light and filling breakfast or a snack to hold you over until dinner, cottage cheese will work wonders.
It’s high in protein and low in calories, just be sure to watch the sodium content. The chia seeds also add in some healthy fats and fiber to promote feelings of satiety.
Try it: 1 cup of cottage cheese (28 grams) with 5 chunks of pineapple or handful of berries with 1 tsp of chia seeds (1 gram) = 29 grams protein
