How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Breakfast 6 – Chia Seed Pudding
Zuckerbrot recommends whipping up an easy chia seed pudding with your protein powder of choice. Mix the ingredients together and let it sit until it forms a thicker pudding.
You can also throw the mixture together at night and place it in the fridge, making it a perfect breakfast to grab as you run out of the door in the morning.
Try it: Chia seed pudding prepared with 2 tablespoons of chia seeds (6g protein), 1 cup unsweetened vanilla almond milk (1g protein), and 1 scoop protein powder (20g protein) = 27g protein
