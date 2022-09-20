How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Breakfast 7 – Whey Protein Shake
If you’re constantly on the go and don’t have time to put together more elaborate balanced meals, a blender and some whey protein powder will go a long way.
Jim White, owner of Jim White Fitness and Nutrition Studios in Virginia Beach, suggests adding in a small spoonful of peanut butter for an added hit of protein and healthy fats.
Try it: 1 scoop of whey protein (varies, but 25 grams on average) with 1 tsp of peanut butter (1 gram), 1/2 banana, and 6 oz almond milk (1 gram) = 27 grams of protein
