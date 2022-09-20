How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Breakfast 8 – Bagel
Grab a bagel. Yes, you read that correctly! Some varieties like multigrain actually contain a decent amount of protein.
Add in a small helping of low fat cream cheese and some salmon filled with healthy fats, and you’ve got a delicious, protein-rich breakfast which will assist in muscle growth and recovery from your daily workouts.
Try it: Multigrain bagel (10g protein) with 2 tablespoons low fat cream cheese (3g protein) and 3 oz smoked salmon (16g protein) = 29g protein
