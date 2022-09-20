How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Breakfast 9 – Instant Oatmeal
Protein powder really goes a long way, from shakes and chia puddings to protein-enhanced oats, it’s always good to have some on hand. The instant oats make this breakfast particularly accessible due to the minimal cook time.
Try it: 1 packet of original instant oatmeal (4g protein) made with water, 1 scoop protein powder (20g protein), 2 Tablespoons chia seeds (6g protein) = 30g protein
