How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Dinner 1 – Filet Mignon
When it comes to meat portions, try to aim for about 4 oz. This will get you roughly 28 grams of protein.
“For a visual cue, 3 oz is about the size of your palm so aim for a little more than that—a deck of cards is the size of 4 oz,” says Zuckerbrot.
Pair your protein-rich filet with a small portion of quinoa for an even larger nutrient boost.
Try it: 4 oz filet mignon (28g protein) with ⅓ cup quinoa (2-3g protein) = 31g protein
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top