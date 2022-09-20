Health & Fitness

How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Filet mignon
24
Dinner 1 – Filet Mignon

When it comes to meat portions, try to aim for about 4 oz. This will get you roughly 28 grams of protein.

“For a visual cue, 3 oz is about the size of your palm so aim for a little more than that—a deck of cards is the size of 4 oz,” says Zuckerbrot.

Pair your protein-rich filet with a small portion of quinoa for an even larger nutrient boost.

Try it: 4 oz filet mignon (28g protein) with ⅓ cup quinoa (2-3g protein) = 31g protein

