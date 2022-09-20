How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Dinner 2 – Banza Chickpea Pasta
Lean meats may be first on your shopping list when seeking out protein, but don’t forget about the vegetarian options. “Good sources of protein include vegetables, grains, legumes, soy products, and animal protein,” says Zuckerbrot.
Chickpeas are an excellent source of protein and fiber, but you’re not limited to the can of beans themselves. Many companies are now using chickpea flour as a base in products like pasta to help increase the overall nutritional profile of foods.
Try it: 2 oz Banza Chickpea Pasta (13g protein) with tomato sauce, 2 oz turkey meatballs (14g protein) and 1 Tablespoon parmesan cheese (2g protein) = 30g protein
