How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Dinner 5 – Turkey Burger
Summer may be over, but your burger days don’t have to be. Lean turkey or beef burgers are a relatively simple—not to mention, delicious—way to get more protein into your diet. Just be mindful of heavy cheeses or sauces, which can up the calorie and sugar content.
Try it: Turkey burger or hamburger made with 4 oz lean ground turkey or lean ground beef (28g protein), 1 slice of low-fat cheese (7g protein), lettuce, tomato = 35g protein
