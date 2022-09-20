How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Dinner 6 – Steak Salad
Never thought you’d get excited over a salad? Well, when it’s topped with steak, grilled pears, and feta—you just might. Totaling at 36 grams of muscle-fueling protein, this dish will work to keep your body burning fat efficiently.
Try it: Steak salad with 4 oz lean grilled steak (28g protein), grilled pears, cherry tomatoes and 1 oz light feta cheese (5g protein) over 3 cups spinach (3g protein) = 36g protein
