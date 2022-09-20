How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Dinner 7 – Turkey Quinoa Stuffed Pepper
All it takes is a little thinking outside of the box, and your ground turkey suddenly turns into five completely different meals—think burgers, chilis, meatballs, and stuffed veggies.
Stuffed peppers are excellent vessels for mixed veggies and ground turkey, and cut calories significantly when compared to pasta-centric or more starch-heavy entrees.
Try it: Turkey Quinoa Stuffed Pepper: 4 oz ground turkey (28g protein), ⅓ cup quinoa (2-3g protein) mixed with ¼ cup tomato sauce, shredded scallions, and 1 oz. light shredded cheese (5g protein) baked in bell pepper = 35g protein
