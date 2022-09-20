How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Lunch 1 – Turkey Breast
Chicken is often the go-to muscle food for many, but turkey deserves some of that attention too. 3.5 ounces of turkey will deliver nearly the same amount of protein as 3.5 ounces of chicken. “Each ounce of animal protein provides about 7g of protein.
Therefore, eating a 4-ounce portion of animal protein will give you 28g of protein,” says Zuckerbrot. Pair it with an apple for some added fiber to help fill you up even more.
Try it: 3.5 oz of turkey breast (28 grams) rollups with an apple = 28 grams of protein
For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!Back to top