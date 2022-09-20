Health & Fitness

How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

eggs
24
Africa Studio / Shutterstock 11 / 24

Lunch 2 – Hard Boiled Eggs

When it comes to protein, White recommends going for a classic pick: Eggs. Four hard boiled eggs will bring you to just about 30 grams of fat-burning protein, and the baby carrots boost the overall nutrient density of the snack thanks to their beta-carotene and fiber content.

Try it: 4 hard boiled eggs (24-28g depending on size), paired with 1 cup of baby carrots = 28 grams of protein

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Health & Fitness