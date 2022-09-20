How to Get 30 Grams of Protein at Every Meal

Lunch 2 – Hard Boiled Eggs
When it comes to protein, White recommends going for a classic pick: Eggs. Four hard boiled eggs will bring you to just about 30 grams of fat-burning protein, and the baby carrots boost the overall nutrient density of the snack thanks to their beta-carotene and fiber content.
Try it: 4 hard boiled eggs (24-28g depending on size), paired with 1 cup of baby carrots = 28 grams of protein
